Armenian parliamentary majority won’t join opposition statement condemning Shushi Declaration

Lawmakers from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party will not join an opposition-drafted statement condemning the Shushi Declaration ratified by the Turkish and Azerbaijani parliaments earlier in February.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations on Monday, opposition Hayastan (Armenia) faction MP Andranik Tevanyan stated that the Shushi Declaration poses a threat to Armenia’s sovereignty and is detrimental to the country’s Declaration of Independence.

He underlined that the declaration considers Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a part of Azerbaijan.

“It contradicts our approaches, according to which the Artsakh issue must be resolved with the involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group mediators and the exercise of the Nagorno-Karabakh people’s right to self-determination,” the deputy noted.

Also, he said the declaration unveils plans of Turkey and Azerbaijan to jointly fight against the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and refers to the opening of the so-called “Zangezur corridor” as a tool to implement pan-Turkic expansionist programs.

Tevanyan believes the document contains a plan to destroy Armenia and Artsakh. “If we don’t respond to it, it means the Shushi Declaration is acceptable to us,” he added.

However, pro-government MP Gurgen Arsenyan said that the ruling faction MPs will not endorse the statement, arguing that the Armenian Foreign Ministry has already condemned the Shushi Declaration and there is no need for the adoption of a similar statement in the parliament.

According to him, the National Assembly and the Foreign Ministry pursue a “common foreign policy”.

“A key point in the Armenian government’s action plan is about the establishment of a lasting peace in the region. In order to achieve this goal, as well as not to hinder the process, the Armenian authorities pursue a relevant foreign policy, which takes into account all risks and opportunities,” Arsenyan said.

Panorama.AM