Armenian MP: Azerbaijan’s criminal acts will continue until relevant accountability mechanisms are in place

Armenian MP Taguhi Tovmasyan, who represents the opposition With Honor faction, released a statement on Monday, denouncing the criminal proceedings against Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan by the Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities. The full text of her statement is provided below.

“The representative of the Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, presenting a story of some missile attack on Gyanja as a reason, has made a statement related to the criminal prosecution of President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

The representative tells about some missile attack in the case when Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the fundamental principles of pacific settlement of disputes, refrainment from the threat or use of force, unleashed a large scale military aggression against Artsakh, used prohibited weapons, targeted the civilian population and infrastructures of Artsakh.

I draw the attention of my international colleagues on the fact that the representative of the authorities of the state (i.e. Azerbaijan), which imposed a war on the civilians of Artsakh, announced about the initiation of criminal cases against the legitimate president of the state (i.e. Artsakh), which carried out self defence.

Such absolutely unacceptable behavior by Azerbaijan pursues a criminal goal to cause fear among the civilians of Artsakh.

The president of the Republic of Artsakh is presented as “a leader of a self-proclaimed regime”, whereas the “Declaration on Proclamation of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic” was adopted on September 2, 1991. On December 10, 1991 NK population declared the establishment of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic by plebiscite, which fully complies with both international law norms and the letter and spirit of the USSR laws of that time.

I have addressed the international organizations in separate letters to condemn such unlawful conduct by Azerbaijan against the institute of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, who was elected by the people of Artsakh through democratic elections.

The criminal acts by Azerbaijan will be continuous until relevant accountability mechanisms are in place.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/02/21/Azerbaijan-crimes/2643790