Armenian minister, envoy visit National Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – On Monday, Armenian Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, who was accompanied by Yerevan’s ambassador to Tehran Arsen Avakian, paid a visit to the National Museum of Iran.

The guests along with the museum director Jebrael Nokandeh toured various sections of the museum including the ones dedicated to prehistoric, ancient, and Islamic eras that are set in a chronological order

“The great history of a great nation, very attractive, interesting examples and a great heritage are presented. A very high level of unforgettable display. I am very grateful and special thanks to Ms. Sepidnameh for her interesting and valuable explanations,” Andreasyan wrote in the memorial book of the museum.

Furthermore, Nokandeh presented two books titled “Armenia and Iran, Memory of the Land” and “Guide to the National Museum of Iran” to the Armenian minister.

The National Museum of Iran is somewhat chock-full of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s juicy history.

Massive and tiny statues, ceramics, potteries, stone figures, bas-relief carvings, metal objects, textile remains, rare books, and coins are amongst objects that build up the innumerable collections inside.

AFM

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/470363/Armenian-minister-envoy-visit-National-Museum-of-Iran