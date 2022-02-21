Armenian companies to participate in VivaTech-2022 exhibition in Paris

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia tech companies will showcase their products and solutions in VivaTech-2022 exhibition in Paris in a united Armenia pavilion.

The Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry is accepting applications from companies of the sphere. March 7 is the deadline for submitting applications.

Viva Technology is Europe’s biggest startup and tech event. The sixth edition will take place June 15-18, 2022, in Paris, at Expo Porte de Versailles and online.

VivaTech breaks down the traditional barriers between grassroots innovators and global leaders.

It brings together startups, scientists, large companies, investors, official delegations from all over the world.

