Armenia international Sargis Adamyan scores first goal for Brugge

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Sargis Adamyan scored his first goal for Belgian Brugge in a 3:1 win against Epupen.

The midfielder found the in the 90th minute, 15 minutes after coming on a s substitute.

Brugge currently sit second in the Belgian League with 54 points. Union Saint-Gilloise are on top with 63 points.

