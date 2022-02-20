Wilk Announces Inaugural Armenian Caucus Fellowship Program, March 25 Deadline

SACRAMENTO (https://wilk.cssrc.us/) — Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, whose 21st Senate District includes the Antelope Valley, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program — an opportunity for college students to gain insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.

“This fellowship is a great opportunity for a student interested in California government and policy. Successful candidates will work in a lawmaker’s office and get a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process in action,” Wilk said in a news release. “Fellows will walk away with first-hand knowledge of crafting policy, connections in the Capitol, stories to share, and an all-around great learning experience. Good luck to all applicants.”

Fellows will be given the opportunity to develop close working relationships with legislators, advocates, and agency representatives that may result in future employment and/or educational opportunities. Fellows also will receive a $2,500 stipend (including a $1,000 housing stipend) and a public transportation pass.

The Caucus will select two fellows for the Summer 2022 cycle (August to September) in Sacramento, California. Pending changes to public health orders, the fellowship program will require in-person attendance in the State Capitol for up to 30 hours per week.

To apply, candidates must submit a 1,000-word personal statement explaining what interests them about public service and what they hope to learn and achieve if selected to serve as a fellow for the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. Applicants must also submit two letters of recommendation, school transcripts (unofficial or official), and proof of full vaccination. For more information on the criteria and download an application, visit: https://wilk.cssrc.us/educational-opportunities-california-armenian-legislative-caucus

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator