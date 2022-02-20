In Munich, Armenian FM participates in a discussion on the future of the South Caucasus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan took part in a discussion organized by the German Association for International Cooperation (GIZ) within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, which was dedicated to the development prospects of the South Caucasus region.

During the event held according to the rules of the Chatham House, Ararat Mirzoyan made a speech and answered the questions of the participants.

The event was also attended by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, World Bank President David Malpas, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, GIZ Director Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven and Germany’s Secretary of State for German Economic Cooperation and Development Nils Anen.

