Armenia ex-president: Artsakh will always be ours

The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Artsakh’s Revival Day.

” 34 years ago on this day, a difficult for Artsakh and the whole Armenian nation, but promising future, events were launched. A process that led to the rebirth of Artsakh.

All Armenians took part in this movement. After the glorious victories, Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora were engaged in the renaissance and the strengthening of the Republic of Artsakh.

Today, however, it is with a heavy heart that I congratulate on the occasion of Artsakh’s rebirth. We must regain our strength, determination and unity to overcome despair and the consequences of defeat.

Artsakh will always be ours,” the second President’s message reads.

https://news.am/eng/news/687710.html