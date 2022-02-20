Armenia and Artsakh Republic united in the fair fight for realization of national aspirations

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia and Artsakh continue to be united in the fair fight for the realization of national aspirations, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement on Artsakh Revival Day.

“On February 20, 1988, the Council of People’s Deputies of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast made a historic decision to peacefully strive for putting an end to the decades-long policy of ethnic discrimination and cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh and the realization of their right to self-determination,” the Ministry said.

“These events of 1988 laid the foundation for the pan-Armenian movement – a struggle for the right to free, safe and dignified life in one’s own homeland and the protection of rights,” it added.

“After 34 years, despite the horrific massacres and ethnic cleansing carried out by the Azerbaijani SSR and then two bloody Karabakh wars, Armenia and Artsakh continue to be united in the fair fight for the realization of national aspirations, statehood, sovereignty, rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, and international recognition of the homeland,” the statement reads.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu