TODAY, THE ARMENIAN CHURCH COMMEMORATES SAINT SAHAG BARTEV

Saint Sahag Bartev, a descendant of St. Gregory the Illuminator, was the son of Nerses the Great and grandfather of Vartan Mamigonian.

St. Sahag was consecrated as Catholicos in 387. During his catholicosal tenure, the Armenian political life encountered a tragic event, as the country came under the rule of two different empires: the Persian in the East and the Byzantine in the West, in 390.

In 428, King Ardashir turned Armenia into a Persian province and consequently forced St. Sahag to resign from his patriarchal throne.

Although deprived of his seat, St. Sahag continued to contribute to the Armenian life. Being spared administrative work, he played a fundamental role in the fields of literature and education. Having supported the work of St. Mesrob Mashdots that led to the invention of the Armenian alphabet, during this period he dedicated himself to translation of holy manuscripts.

Everyone loved and respected St. Sahag and called him the illuminator of the mind.

St. Sahag’s life and service came to an end in 437. He was the last of the descendants of St. Gregory the Illuminator to become Catholicos

Source։ Cilicia TV https://www.facebook.com/CiliciaTv