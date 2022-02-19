Greece and Turkey to hold new talks in Athens next week

Greece and Turkey will hold new talks in Athens next week to discuss the situation in the Mediterranean basin, the Greek Foreign Ministry reported.

Greek-Turkish diplomatic consultations resumed last year after a five-year break. One of the main topics of the Ankara-Athens talks is the further fate of the demilitarized status of the islands in the immediate vicinity of the Turkish coast.

The Turkish authorities claim that Greece, in violation of the provisions of the Lausanne Treaty, is building military infrastructure on these islands.

https://news.am/eng/news/687679.html