Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan denounces Azerbaijan’s threats against Artsakh president

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan denounced the Azerbaijani authorities’ threats to prosecute and arrest Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan.

“It is no secret that Azerbaijan continues with its insidious and destructive policy. Especially after the war [in 2020], who has heard a constructive statement from Azerbaijan? Everything is being done to eliminate the Armenian identity of Artsakh,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

The imprisonment of Armenian captives, the cultural genocide and the terror against government institutions are not accidental, Bishop Abrahamyan underlined.

“This time the enemy has targeted the Artsakh presidential institution, which indicates that the statehood of Artsakh is threatened in the true sense of the word. By targeting the Artsakh President, Azerbaijan is targeting us all – the people of Artsakh as a whole. As an Artsakh Armenian and as a clergyman, I condemn the destructive plans of Azerbaijan,” reads the statement.

