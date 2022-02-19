Armenian foreign minister meets with his Saudi counterpart in Munich

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Munich.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the perspectives of establishing relations and cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, expressing their readiness to undertake active works for the formation of bilateral and multilateral agendas between the two countries, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed conviction upon the reciprocal potential for the development of cooperation in the fields of information and high technologies, health care, tourism and culture.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers emphasized the importance of promoting trade and economic ties, implementing investment programs and establishing contacts between the business circles.

Panorama.AM