Armenian FM meets with German businessmen in Munich

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On February 18, The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with German businessmen in Munich.

The CEOs and representatives of Veridos, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), Secunet and other leading German companies attended the meeting.

Minister Mirzoyan made a tour at the Giesecke+Devrient(G+D) center.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu