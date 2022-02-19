Armenia urges Azerbaijan to stop spreading misinformation on border situation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to regularly spread misinformation, accusing the Armenian side of firing in the direction of the combat positions of the Azerbaijani units in different parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

In particular, late in the evening of February 18, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement claiming that on the same day, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia calls on the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan to refrain from disseminating untrue information on the border situation, which in no way contributes to the establishment of stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

