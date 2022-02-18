Ecumenical Patriarch meets with Roman Catholic Archbishop of Salzburg

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is in Austria for a short vacation, met on Wednesday, February 16, with the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Salzburg, Franz Lackner, at his headquarters.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, during this private visit, was accompanied by His Eminence Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria, the Rev Deacon Fr Oekoumenio, Codifier of the Holy and Holy Synod, the Rev Deacon Fr. Michael Giavris, from the Archdiocese of America, and Mr. Themistocles Karanikolas , employee of the Patriarchate.

The Ecumenical Patriarch wrote in the guest book the wish “that the great and famous day of the union of all should not be delayed for too long. “Brother Pope Francis and my mediocre self are working hard and praying fervently for the speedy arrival of this day of the Lord.”

Source: vema.com

