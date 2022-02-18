Armenia sets world record in ballooning

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia set a world record in ballooning as SkyBall, the founder of ballooning in Armenia, operated the world’s longest flight without landing.

The balloon took off from Russia’s Orenburg region on February 16 and landed near the city of Neftekams (Bashkortostan), covering a distance of 485 km 764 m. The flight lasted 34 hours and 41 minutes.

The two experienced pilots – Sergey Bazhenov from Moscow and Nairi Barseghyan from Armenia – thus bet the previous record set by Ivan Menyaylo and Fedor Konyukhov five years ago.

