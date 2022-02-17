Yerevan to host European Boxing Championship on May 21-31

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Yerevan will host the European Adult Boxing Championship on May 21-31. The Government will allocate 77,768,000 AMD to the Boxing Federation of Armenia for the organization of the event.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan said considering the traditions of the Armenian Boxing Federation and development directions, the International Boxing Federation has proposed to hold the European Adult Boxing Championship in Armenia.

About 280 athletes are expected to take part in the championship, as well as the participation of their accompanying staff and other delegates, a total of about 350 people are expected to take part.

