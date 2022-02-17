TODAY, THE ARMENIAN CHURCH COMMEMORATES STS. VOSGIAN PRIESTS

(Հայերէնը կարդալ Armenian Church, Holy See of Cilicia–ի վրայ)

Sts. Vosgians were five ambassadors sent by the Roman emperor to the Armenian king Sanadrug. They came to Armenia in the half of the 1st century, met the Apostle St. Bartholomew and as a result of his preaching they were baptized and converted to Christianity.

One of them – Khrussi (in Armenian his name means “Vosgi” (“Gold”) and hence – the name “Vosgians”) was ordained into the holy order of priesthood.

After the martyrdom of the Apostle St. Bartholomew they were isolated in the mountains Dzaghgaved of Dzaghgodn province and led an ascetic life for about 40 years. Being led by the divine message they came to the Armenian royal court to preach Christianity to the Armenian king Ardashes and the queen Satenig. In the royal court only the relatives of the queen Satenig followed the Vosgians. The servants of the royal court who had come with the queen Satenig to Armenia from Alans’ country were baptized in the river Euphrates and left together with the Vosgians for the mountains. The relatives of the queen were called Soukians after their leader Soukias. When the princes did not succeed in bringing the former royal court back from the mountains, they took revenge by killing the Vosgians.

Sts. Vosgians are among the first martyrs and hermits of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Source։ Cilicia TV https://www.facebook.com/CiliciaTv