Rep. Gottheimer: U.S. must do more to stand with Armenians

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) has met with Armenians displaced as a result of the 44-day war.

“This week, I met with Armenian refugees of the 44 Day War. After hearing their stories and meeting their children, it’s clear that we must do more to acknowledge the atrocities that happened and to hold Azerbaijan accountable,” he tweeted.

“As a Jewish American, the targeting of ethnic minorities is deeply personal for me. The U.S. must do more to stand with Armenians, including expanding aid to Artsakh deportees and cutting aid to Azerbaijan,” Rep. Gottheimer added.

