Lyon to host exhibition on Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An exhibition depicting Artsakh’s cultural heritage will be organized in Lyon, During a meeting with the High Commissioner, Vice President of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes District, Laurence Fautra, and Bruno Chiaverini, Head of the Department of International Relations, said at a meeting with Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Zareh Sinanyan.

“The friendship between this District and the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs began during the days of the war, when we worked closely and tried to help Armenia in every way,” said Vice Mayor of Vienne Levon Sakounts.

The French officials emphasized the importance of programs intended to introduce French influence and experience in Armenia, and those that create an Armenian environment in France. They agreed to maintain close ties, noting that the Office of the High Commissioner is the main partner to help carry out work in Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu