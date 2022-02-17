Japanese Duduk Player Honored with Diploma for Popularizing Armenian Music

TOKYO (Public Radio of Armenia) — Japanese duduk player Yasutaka Tarumi was awarded a diploma by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia for his significant contribution to the active dissemination of Armenian music in Japan, the Armenian Embassy in Tokyo announced on February 14.

Ambassador Areg Hovhannisyan presented the diploma to the Japanese musician . The prospects of implementing joint programs were also discussed at the meeting.

Above, Yasutaka and Hovhannisyan are pictured during the ceremony.

