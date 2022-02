Hollywood filming will take place inside the Soumela Monastery after the party with a Turkish DJ

After the party-scandal with the Turkish DJ, there are also Hollywood film shootings at Panagia Soumela.

According to the local press of Trabzon cited by skai.gr, Sony Pictures is preparing the shooting of the movie “Spiral”, some of which will take place inside Panagia Soumela Monastery.

The shooting will take place on February 23-26 and as they claim, all the licenses have been taken. The only one pending is the one from the Prefecture of Trabzon.

Orthodox Times