Congressman Schiff visits Armenian American Museum construction site

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California welcomed Congressman Adam Schiff for a special tour of the construction site of the landmark center. The museum is slated to complete the Foundation Phase of construction in Summer 2022, it reported on Wednesday.

“I was thrilled to see all of the great progress being made at the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California. When finished, the museum will draw people from all over the country and the world to learn from and appreciate the Armenian experience,” said Schiff. “The Armenian story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings, and the Museum will help ensure that story gets told for generations to come. It is an honor to work alongside my Armenian American constituents for recognition and justice, and I’ll keep working to make certain that this museum gets the support it deserves.”

In Summer 2021, Congressman Schiff announced that $950,000 was secured in the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding legislation in support of the construction and development of the landmark center. When passed through Congress, the funding will support the ongoing construction and the development of the museum’s permanent exhibition and programming. The funds would represent the federal government’s first investment in the landmark center.

Panorama.AM