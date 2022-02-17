Azerbaijani MPs to visit Yerevan

On February 21-22, the meetings of the Bureau and the Committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) will be held in Yerevan, the Armenian parliament reported on Thursday.

Members of the parliaments of the Eastern Partnership countries and the European Parliament will take part in the meetings. Members of the European Parliament, as well as the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Georgia, are set to visit Yerevan.

The meetings of the Committees on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy and on Energy Security, on Economic Integration, on Legal Approximation and Convergence with EU Policies and on Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society will be held at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on February 22.

The committee meetings will be webstreamed.

Panorama.AM