Armenian government okays ratification of agreement on air communication with Syria

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian government today approved the draft law on Ratification of the Agreement on Air Communications between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic signed in Yerevan on May 14, 2021.

The purpose of the agreement is to establish air communications between the two countries and promote international cooperation related to such communication.

Ratification of the agreement will facilitate regular flights and stimulate bilateral economic ties. The implementation of regular flights will have a very positive impact on the movement of the Syrian-Armenian community to Armenia, as well as on the reciprocal visits of interstate, parliamentary and other delegations.

