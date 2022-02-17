Announcing the 2022-2023 Gulbenkian Boğaziçi Fellowship in the field of medieval, early modern Armenian history

The Department of History at Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey, invites applications for a one-year (two semesters) fellowship in the field of medieval or early modern Armenian history to be funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation starting in September 2022.

The holder of this fellowship will be expected to undertake research, give one public lecture per semester and to contribute actively to the academic and intellectual programs of the department. The fellow is also expected to present a detailed research/publication agenda to be undertaken during the duration of the fellowship. The fellow is invited to propose academic events and activities (such as lecture series, workshops, symposia, etc.) for the university community. The expected workload would be the equivalent of four courses throughout the academic year. The fellow is expected to be present in Istanbul and engaged in a full-time capacity with the obligations of the fellowship. All lectures and seminars will be in English.

The Fellowship is funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to the amount of 40,000 EUR, to be paid directly by the Foundation to the Fellow to cover the salary, work permit, visa, health insurance, housing, travel and other expenses.

Candidates with a Ph.D. degree in a relevant area and excellent command of the English language should send their application to the Department of History before March 18, 2022. Applications must include a curriculum vitae, a cover letter discussing research interests, three letters of recommendation (to be sent directly by the referees), one article or chapter-length writing sample, and a detailed proposal of academic events and activities and a research/publication agenda for consideration.

Electronic files (in pdf format) must be received by the application deadline at history.application@boun.edu.tr.

Calouste Gulbenkian Fellowship Search Committee

Boğaziçi University

Department of History

Bebek 34342 Istanbul, Turkey

