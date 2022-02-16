Armenian wines win medals at the ProdExpo 2022 exhibition in Moscow

YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The 29th ProdExpo 2022 International Exhibition was held in Moscow on February 7-11. The Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia presented the Armenian wines. Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan also took part in the exhibition.

As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Ministry of Economy, “ProdExpo” is the largest international exhibition of food and alcohol in Russia and Eastern Europe. This year the exhibition had about 2660 participants from 73 countries.

15 Armenian wine companies participated in the “ProdExpo” in the united pavillion of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, 4 of which presented their product in Russia for the first time.

A tasting competition was also held within the framework of the exhibition, where the pomegranate wine of “Tiran” of the Armenian GS Wine Company, which participated in the exhibition for the first time, was awarded a with a gold medal and a diploma. More than two dozen wines of Armenia Wine Company won gold and silver-bronze medals.

“For us, ProdExpo is one of the most important exhibitions, taking into account that Russia is the largest market for the export of Armenian wine. Consumption of Armenian fruit wines has been declining in Russia since January as a result of the adoption of a law on fruit wine labeling. Therefore, our participation was very important, which gave our producers the opportunity to establish new partnerships with companies engaged in the import and sale of wines,” said Zaruhi Muradyan, Executive Director of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia.

