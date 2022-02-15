Armenia Security Council: Clause on holding Karabakh status referendum in 1988 ratio disappeared from 2016 documents

Serzh Sargsyan is trying to manipulate. If the issue of self-determination and the status of Karabakh were important to him, why did he agree that the status issue be withdrawn from the document being signed by them [i.e., between Armenia and Azerbaijan] and go to the UN Security Council, and the foreign ministers note on the interim status in their statements which is not a binding provision, but it was noted that they will support it? The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, asked this in an interview with Factor.am—and referring to the statements made by third President Serzh Sargsyan in response to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements—in his last interview—on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.

“If the first and second clauses in the Kazan document were about the right to self-determination and the intermediate status [of Artsakh], why did Serzh Sargsyan agree that in the 2016 documents they should not be as clauses—they did not exist as clauses on the exercise of the right to self-determination, but there should also be such wording that the parties should agree, and it is not specified.

Serzh Sargsyan also knows one thing very well: the Kazan document states that the referendum [on Artsakh’s status] will take place in the ratio of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1988. In 2015-16, there was no such clause already in which areas the referendum was to take place; it can also be said that it was very blurred.

When the clause on the ratio of the population was removed from the documents in 1988, Serzh Sargsyan also understood very well what was happening, and he has written a letter. I would advise, suggest Serzh Sargsyan that he publicize his written letter. In it he asks for the clause on the 1988 ratio to be brought back, he has worded such a request. When the clause on the population ratio was removed, Azerbaijan could have interpreted it in any way because there was no clarity about the area of the holding of the referendum and the ratio of the population. If Serzh Sargsyan has sincerity, he should publicize that letter of his to show what tragedies have taken place,” added the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/686865.html