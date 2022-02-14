Stefan Airapetjan to represent Estonia at Eurovision 2022

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Estonian-Armenian Singer Stefan Airapetjan will represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022 after winning the national selection – Eesti Laul.

Stefan will travel to Turin with the song ‘Hope,” he co-authored with Reismann.

After a round of quarter finals in December and 2 semi finals which were broadcast earlier in February, Estonian broadcaster ERR hosted a final line-up of 10 songs in the running to be Estonia’s Eurovision hopeful in May.

Eesti Laul has been the format used for selecting Estonia’s Eurovision Song Contest entry since 2009. In this year’s final of 10 (which had been arrived at from an opening field of 40 contenders), there were four artists who had previously represented Estonia at Eurovision.

