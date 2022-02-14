New St. Sarkis Armenian Church Consecrated in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif.—More than 15 years in the making, the new St. Sarkis Armenian Church was consecrated on January 29 in San Diego. The church is located at 13925 El Camino Real, near Del Mar.

The jubliant weekend of ceremonies took place from January 28 to 30 and was presided over by Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, and Parish Priest Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz. V. Berjekian.

More than 350 attendees, each day, occupied the new sanctuary for Friday’s Opening of the Door Ceremony, Saturday’s Consecration, and Sunday’s first regular Divine Liturgy service (“Badarak”) in the new church. The clergy, public officials, parishioners, friends, and other special guests, celebrated with remarks, presentations and sacred music—and were masked according to State COVID Protocol.

Newly-commissioned stained glass windows, paintings, mosaics, crosses and icons adorned the sanctuary as the church was formally consecrated. An overflow tent outside with live a video and audio feed accommodated additional parishioners, and receptions followed every service.

Grand Benefactors David and Lois (Israelian) Butterfield as the church is consecrated and named Grand Benefactors David and Lois (Israelian) Butterfield Pontifical Encyclical (Gontag) Recipients

A Consecration Banquet and Recognition Ceremony was also held at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar on the evening of Saturday, January 29, after the consecration ceremony, with more than 320 people in attendance, while observing COVID mask protocols.

The Spyurk String Quartet from Los Angeles performed Armenian and classical selections. The banquet was emceed by Fox5 News Correspondent Jacqueline Sarkissian and featured special remarks, awards, performances and videos of the church’s building over the last three years.

An Armenian Luncheon and Cultural performance served as the weekend’s finale after the first regular church service was held on Sunday, January 30. Featuring the talented youth and heritage instructors of the church, the performance featured Armenian vocalists, dancers and recitations. It was emceed by Reporter Claudette Stefanian of Fox40 Sacramento, formerly of NBC7 San Diego.

Godparents of the Altar Mark and Marina Minasian The Congregation The Youth Volunteers and performers of St. Sarkis

The Consecration Weekend was co-chaired by Nora Balikian and Lisa Kradjian, along with their tireless committee. The event’s Cultural Committee, chaired by Vahe Manoushakian and Sona Baghdasaryan, oversaw all the weekend’s performances. The Building Committee, chaired by Garo Hachigian and previously Jim Sahagian, and the Design Committee and Trust Fund Committee, both chaired by Harry Krikorian, worked diligently for many years to make the new church a reality. More than 30 youth and young professional volunteers, coordinated by Thalia Hagopian, helped the weekend flow smoothly.

The Parish Council of St. Sarkis, who worked with dedication to oversee the Consecration, was Deacon Yerevan Ohannessian, Chairman; Berj Arakelian, Vice Chairman; Carol Artinian, Secretary; Armen Derderian, Treasurer, and advisors Hunan Arshakian, Artur Nersisyan, Deacon Levon Parsegov, Hakob Sargsyan, and Dr. George Zakaroff.

The church’s Ladies Society, co-chaired by Sonia Serpekian and Carol Artinian, assisted with the receptions and luncheon.

The Hon. Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego, gave an award to Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz. V. Berjekian and Parish Council Chairman Yerevan Ohannessian City and County Public Officials with His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and Clergy Homenetmen Sevan Chapter Scouts after their flag presentation

Throughout the weekend, several individuals were honored for their dedicated efforts to the church, including: the original church leaders and godparents; the new godparents and the Consecration, Building, Trust Fund and Design Committees who brought the church and celebration weekend to life; and the youth volunteers and performers who represent the future of the church and community.

Hundreds of donors and sponsors were also acknowledged for their contributions over the last 14 years in the commemorative booklet distributed at the banquet.

Pontifical Encyclicals (Gontags) were bestowed by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians and presented by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian to Dave and Loie (Israelian) Butterfield, Khoren and Kathy Kassardjian, Harry Krikorian, Dr. Berge and Terry Minasian, and Alan and Mireille Yaghdjian.

Design Committee Consecration Committee Building Committee

The Grand Benefactors of St. Sarkis are David and Lois (Israelian) Butterfield. Godparents of the Altar are Mark and Marina Minasian. The Founding Pillars of the church are Khoren and Kathy Kassardjan, Alan and Mireille Yaghdjian, Carol Vassiliadis and Ilse and Gary Takessian.

The Godparents of St. Sarkis are Khoren & Kathy Kassardjian (St. Matthew), Paul & Rosemarie Kalemkiarian (St. John), Alan & Mireille Yaghdjian (St. Luke), Carol Vassiliadis (St. Mark), Gary & Ilse Takessian (St. Peter), David & Annie Malcolm (St. Andrew), Armen & Sevan Derderian (St. Philip), John & Cynthia Andonian (St. Gregory the Enlightener), James & Jane Sahagian (St. Bartholomew), Paul & Andrea Essajian (St. Simon the Canaanite), Dr. Jack, Garo & Nina Hachigian (St. Matthias), Dr. Berge & Terry Minasian (St. Thaddeus), Harry Krikorian & George Krikorian (St. James of Alphael), Noubar & Maida Markarian (St. Thomas), Steven & Lisa Kradjian (St. James of Zebedee), and Jim & Beth Broussalian (St. Paul).

Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz. V. Berjekian, Parish Priest Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese Several volunteers at entrance of the new church

Public officials present at the Consecration Weekend included: Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Dr. Armen Baibourtian; Ambassador Nina Hachigian, Department of Defense Policy Board and Deputy Mayor of International Affairs, City of Los Angeles; Congressman Scott Peters, 52nd District of California; San Diego City Mayor Todd Gloria; San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan; Judge Dana Sabraw, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California; Judge Sharon Kalemkiarian, Judge for the Superior Court of San Diego; Ernest Dronenburg, Jr., San Diego County Assessor/City Clerk; San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister; Former Mayor of Solana Beach Joe Kellejian; Greg Cox, Former Chairman of San Diego County of Supervisors, Former Mayor, of Chula Vista and Former Member, California Coastal Commission; Former Mayor of Chula Vista Cheryl Cox.

Armenian clergy in attendance throughout the weekend included: Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian; Former Western Primate of the Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian; Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan; Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan; Very Rev. Pakrad Dz. V. Berjekian, Parish Priest, St. Sarkis Armenian Church; Very Rev. Datev A.K. Tatoulian, Former Parish Priest of St. John Garabed Church; Fr. Moushegh A. K. Tashjian; Fr. Vazken Movsesian; Fr. Manoug A.K. Markarian; and Fr. Rupen Zakaryan.

Sanctuary interior

Ecumenical Religious Leaders in attendance in the weekend included: Rev. Father Michael Sitaras,Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, which housed the Armenian church services while the new facility was being built; and Father Toufic Nasr, St. Ephrem Maronite Catholic Church.

Regular services, which began as of Sunday, February 6, will be held on Sunday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will be followed by a coffee hour.

Registration for Armenian Sunday School (language and faith heritage instruction) begins in late February. Youth fellowship and adult bible study classes and activities, festivals, and more, are forthcoming.

The church is part of the Heritage Pointe Del Mar campus site, which will also include a banquet hall, classrooms and offices, a heritage park, gymnasium, and, eventually, a senior residential facility.

For more information, call 619-284-7179, email stsarkissandiego@gmail.com, or visit the website.

Asbarez