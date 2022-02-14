EU special envoy is in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan on Monday received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting, the prime minister’s office reported.

Pashinyan highlighted the continuous development of Armenia-European Union relations and the joint efforts in that direction. He stressed that the agenda of democratic reforms continues to be among the priorities of the Armenian government, adding that the commitment of the Armenian authorities to the process of democratic reforms is inviolable. The interlocutors discussed issues related to the process of works in the direction of implementation of the EU’s € 2.6 billion investment package for Armenia. In this context, the effective implementation of the € 80 million package in Syunik Province was particularly highlighted.

The premier praised the efforts of President of the European Council Charles Michel to strengthen mutual understanding and stability in the region.

The situation in the South Caucasus region after the 44-day war, steps taken to defuse the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and ensure stability were touched upon during the meeting. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the meetings mediated by the Russian president in Sochi, the head of the European Council and the president of France in Brussels, as well as the results of the quadripartite videoconference on February 4 and the implementation of the agreements reached.

The entry of the UNESCO mission and international humanitarian organizations into the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone was highlighted, taking into account the threatening statements made by Azerbaijan against the Armenian cultural heritage and the steps already taken to destroy a number of Armenian monuments.

The need for the full resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship for the lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the intensification of the Co-Chairs’ activitities were also emphasized.

Panorama.AM