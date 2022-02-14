Ecumenical Patriarch will be in Austria for a few days

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew left for Austria on Sunday afternoon. The Patriarch is going to Salzburg, Austria, where he will rest for a week, staying at a friendly family home.

He will then go to France where he will visit for a few days the family of his brother Antonios , in Devon-le-Ben.

In Salzburg, he will be received and accompanied throughout his stay in the country by the Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria.

The other companions of the Ecumenical Patriarch are the Codifier of the Holy Synod and Deacon Ecumenios, Deacon from the Holy Archdiocese of America, and Themistoklis Karanikolas, one of the employees of the Patriarchate.

During the absence of the Ecumenical Patriarch, the Elder Metropolitan of Chalkidon, Emmanuel, was appointed Patriarchal Commissioner.

Source: orthodoximes.com

https://www.doxologiainfonews.com/2022/02/the-ecumenical-patriarch-will-be-in-austria-for-a-few-days/?fbclid=IwAR0g9bSFdifRlQ66vRNT1zPOtTPWqDsbc8BAHtMDLmbot4D3ogEGA32kK38