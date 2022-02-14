Armenian pair finishes 18th in Olympics ice dancing

Armenian figure skaters Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal finished 18th at the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The pair scored 167.03 points in the short and free programs, the National Olympic Committee said. The ice dancers showed an impressive performance in the free program, it added.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France won the Olympic gold medal with a world record of 226.98 points.

Russia’s Nikita Katsalapov and Victoria Sinitsina, the reigning European and world champions after Papadakis and Cizeron skipped those competitions due to Covid concerns, had to settle for silver. Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took bronze.

Panorama.AM