Strong earthquake unlikely, Armenian Emergency Ministry says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations says a strong earthquake is unlikely and urged residents to return to their homes.

The Ministry said aftershocks are still possible after a major 5.2 earthquake that hit at 22:25 local time (18:25 Greenwich time), but urged the population not to panic.

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit 16 km northeast of the village of Bavra near the Armenian-Georgian border. The earthquake measured 6-7 at the epicenter and was felt across Armenia.

