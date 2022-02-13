Phanar sends invitation to Antioch to discuss the Russian intrusion to Alexandria

John X, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, received His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, envoy of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, at the patriarchal residence in Balamand.

The Elder Metropolitan carried an invitation to participate in the meeting of the four Apostolic Patriarchates, proposed to be held before the Great Lent and Holy Week in Constantinople, to discuss the issues facing the Orthodox Church regarding the Russian intrusion to the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

The meeting raised the discussion about the historical relations uniting the Churches of Antioch and Constantinople, as well as the overall emerging issues.

The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Elias Kfoury (Tyre and Sidon) and Ephraim Kyriakos (Tripoli and Koura).

Orthodox Times