Noel Gevor Mikaelyan defeats Kalenga for WBC silver

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian-German professional boxer, cruiserweight Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-7, 20 KOs in a clash for the WBC silver title on Saturday night at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 119-109, Fight News reports.

✅ Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (26-2) def. Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-7) by Unanimous Decision (118-110, 117-111, 119-109) and becomes the new champion WBC Silver Cruiserweight Title pic.twitter.com/FJHDy8JHT2 — Armenia MMA (@armenia__mma) February 12, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu