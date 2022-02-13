 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Noel Gevor Mikaelyan defeats Kalenga for WBC silver

2022-02-13

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian-German professional boxer, cruiserweight Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-7, 20 KOs in a clash for the WBC silver title on Saturday night at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 119-109, Fight News reports.

