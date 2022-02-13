Jose Mourinho to get rid of Henrikh Mkhitaryan again

By Lee Hurley

Jose Mourinho is set to get rid of Henrikh Mkhitaryan once again as Roma decide not to offer him a new contract.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan signed for Roma in 2020 after a year on loan from Arsenal.

Many wondered how it would all go, with Mkhitaryan famously falling out with Jose Mourinho when he was at Manchester United, who was now managing Roma.

Mourinho liked to criticise the Armenian publicly, draining his confidence to such an extent that when he arrived at Arsenal, as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal that took the Chilean the other way, he was but a shadow of the player Arsenal had tried to sign in 2016 before he went to Old Trafford.

So far, Mkhitaryan has played 103 times for Roma (scoring 27 and assisting 26) and he continues to both start and finish matches for Mourinho.

There seem to have been few problems between the pair.

Still, with the 33-year-old out of contract this summer, no new offer has been forthcoming from the Italians.

Mourinho apparently wants to bring in younger players, despite the fact many see Mkhitaryan as having a good season.

Mkhitaryan is believed to have suitors in both Spain and Germany.

