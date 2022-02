Beijing 2022: Armenian ice dance couple qualifies for Free Dance

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal qualifies for the Free Dance after successful performance in the Rhythm Dance at the Beijing Olympics.

The pair scored 65.87 points in the Rhythm Dance.

The Free Dance event is expected on February 14.

