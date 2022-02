Repatriation and and Integration Center to be established in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today by government decree, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s office formalized the partnership with the Hovnanian Foundation to bring the upcoming Repatriation and Integration Center to life.

Soon, repatriates will be able to walk into a new, in-country hub located in Yerevan, where they will be closely guided throughout their entire journey to the homeland.

