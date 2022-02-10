Over 73,000 more people leave Armenia than arrive in 2021

In 2021, more people left Armenia than arrived in the country.

According to the respective Statistical Committee data, 762,792 people left Armenia with Armenian documents, and 689,221 people came to the country last year; the difference was 73,571 people. No such large negative number has been registered in Armenia in the last ten years.

But the difference between those leaving from and arriving in Armenia in 2020 was positive, with 42,786 more arrivals than departures.

The permanent population of Armenia has also decreased. Accordingly, at the end of 2020, the country’s population was 2,963,300, but at the end of 2021, it was 2,961,000.

Experts note, however, that the current negative numerical difference between those leaving from and those arriving in Armenia cannot be considered emigration, as many people in the country go to work abroad, but then return to Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/686256.html