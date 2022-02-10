New Documentary on His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Premieres February 10

A special screening of the new documentary “Bartholomew: 30 Years of Patriarchal Ministry” will be presented tomorrow, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7pm Istanbul time (11am EST) in the presence of select diplomats and hierarchs at the Arnavutköy Community of the Holy Archangels.

The Greek version of the film was first screened in Athens during the official patriarchal visit there recently. The English version will appear for the first time at tomorrow night’s event, which will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and is fully accessible to both English and Greek speaking viewers.

The film was sponsored by the Archons of Panagia Pammakaristos in Greece and prepared, produced, and edited with the guidance of Fr. John Chryssavgis.

https://www.goarch.org/-/ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-documentary-premiere-2022