“Karyak Media” Ceases Its Activities

The founders of “Karyak Media” issued a statement saying․

“Dear viewers of ArmNews, readers of Tert.am, listeners of ArmNews FM radio,

For a long time we faced a difficult decision on how to continue our activities. During this time, we received many political proposals for cooperation and rejected them, because they were at odds with our principles.

We also discussed a number of sales proposals, but could not find one, that would allow us to maintain our policy and stay true to the path we have passed. So, we made a painful but most natural decision. “Karyak Media” ceases its activities.

Over the past 3.5 years, the team has done everything possible, predicting, telling, explaining, revealing, warning about existing and expected realities. Problems and facts were raised from the hottest points of political, social and military processes. About how professionally, selflessly we worked, we leave it to the public to judge.

Unfortunately, principles and reality have faded into the background in Armenia. Primary are phenomena, that have nothing to do with our essence and with what we believe in. And the media, as a platform for obtaining and covering facts, has significantly exhausted itself, because there are no more unexplained facts and significant circumstances. everyone knows everything about everyone.

General neutrality, public apathy, groundless passivity of political actors, the goal in itself of political struggle leave us no other choice.

We are not leaving, but the existing and proposed agendas do not suit us. At least, working in this format and with such tools is wrong first of all for ourselves, so our decision is very painful, but honest.

Goodbye,

Sincerely,

Founders of “Karyak Media”.

“Karyak Media” was founded on February 1, 2019. The company includes ArmNews TV company, Tert.am news website and ArmNews FM radio.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/101366/karyak-media-ceases-its-activities.html