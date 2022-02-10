How will Benedict XVI’s response to the Munich report affect his legacy?

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is known as a masterful theologian, a silent revolutionary, and the oldest living pope. He has also become the first pope to respond directly to allegations of mishandling cases of abuse.

The allegations, published in an independent report ordered by the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, threaten to taint his legacy, but Church historian Fr. Roberto Regoli says Benedict will still be remembered positively for the actions he took to combat the Church’s abuse crisis throughout his pontificate.

FR. ROBERTO REGOLI

Church historian, Pontifical Gregorian University

“He didn’t look away. He started condemning the responsible religious, founders [of religious organizations], initiated new canonical procedures for prosecuting abusers, he was the first pope to meet with victims and to even cry with them.”

In his letter the Pope emeritus does not apologize for the specific cases cited in the report, but rather asks forgiveness for his shortcomings throughout his tenure in the Church.

FR. ROBERTO REGOLI

Church historian, Pontifical Gregorian University

“In his letter he takes charge spiritually of the drama of those sufferings, he takes responsibility as a spiritual leader of everything that has happened. That is, either way I am the boss responsible.”

Still, survivors of abuse are saying his words are not enough. In the accompanying document assembled by his legal team, Benedict’s lawyers claim that he was not involved in covering up any acts of abuse—a measure with Fr. Regoli says sets a new precedent in the papacy.

FR. ROBERTO REGOLI

Church historian, Pontifical Gregorian University

“A path opens up, then, that doesn’t take us backwards, but that must respond not only with speeches but also with legal teams before that which is happening.”

The historic allegations demonstrate that even those at the top are not free from scrutiny in handling cases of abuses. As for how Benedict’s response will go down in the history books, only time will tell.

JM

