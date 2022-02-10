Georgian TV channel apologizes for anti-Armenian captions on photos

Georgian broadcaster Imedi has prepared a report on the ban on deliveries of the Armenian sour-milk product, matsun, through Georgia to Russia.

As previously reported, the reason for the ban is that Georgia has registered “matsun” as its geographical designation. Armenian producers have begun exporting matsun to Russia with the label “Armenian mountain yoghurt”, Ekho Kavkaza reported.

The Imedi news broadcast on this topic provoked a new scandal. While presenting the material, bottles with milk product appeared on the screen. In Georgian, they had “matsun” written on them, while in Armenian they said “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, dolma is also Azerbaijani”.

Georgian broadcaster Imedi has told Radio Liberty’s Georgian service that the photo from Google search engine was used in the broadcast and the mistake was made by a technical staff member.

In an official statement published on its website, Imedi expresses regret and apologizes for the mistake.

“This part of the story will be removed from all social platforms of the holding,” the statement said.

Imedi TV channel’s mistake was noticed by Georgi Tumasyan, who lives in Georgia. Georgian media outlets are now reporting on the scandal as well.

https://news.am/eng/news/686230.html