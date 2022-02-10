Body of another Armenian soldier found in Martuni

On Thursday, the Rescue Units of Artsakh Ministry of Emergency Situations conducted search operations for the bodies of fallen soldiers in the Martuni region, the press service of Artsakh Ministry of Emergency Situations informed NEWS.am.

As a result of the search works, the body of another soldier was found. The identity of the latter will be established after forensic examination.

The remains of 1710 victims of the ceasefire were found in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan from 13 November 2020, and as a result of an exchange of bodies with the Azerbaijani side.

