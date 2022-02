Armenian National Team is 92nd in FIFA World Rankings

Armenian national team is 92nd in FIFA/Coca-Cola World rankings.

The Belgian national team is still on top of the world rankings. Brazil, France, England and Argentina are also in the Top 5.

1․ Belgium 1828

2․ Brazil 1823

3․ France 1786

4․ Argentina 1766

5․ England 1755

6․ Italy 1740

7․ Spain 1704

8․ Portugal 1660

9․ Denmark 1654

10․The Netherlands 1653

27. Ukraine 1535

40. Scotland 1471

49. Republic of Ireland 1444

92. Armenia 1242

