Armenian church to offer evening service for Feast of Presentation of Jesus in the Temple

On February 14, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Temple, also known as Candlemas, commemorating the presentation of the 40-day-old Christ to the temple in Jerusalem, the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports.

On February 13, at 5:30pm, with the blessings of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the evening service will be offered in the St. Gayane Monastery, which will be followed by the Eve of the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Temple.

At the conclusion of the service, in the courtyard of the monastic residence, a traditional bonfire will be lit.

The Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Temple, with the blessings of the Armenian Pontiff, has also been proclaimed as the blessing day of the newlyweds.

On February 14, at the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, a service of blessing for the newly married will be offered in all churches.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/02/10/Armenian-church-service/2639175