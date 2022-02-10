Armenia Claims to Have ‘Neutralized’ Foreign Spy Network

The Military Counterintelligence Division of Armenia’s National Security Service announced Thursday that it has neutralized a “network of agents” who were recruited by foreign intelligence agencies and were engaged in espionage.

The investigation was carried out as part of a criminal case opened on espionage and state treason.

The NSS said it gathered irrefutable evidence that “foreign intelligence agencies created a network of spies in the territory of Armenia and involved different officers and members of the military.”

The spies opened fake social media accounts posing as Armenian women, and recruited their targets by luring them into believing that the online contacts would engage in “intimate relations.”

The targets of the foreign intelligence agencies were over 20 military officers of various ranks. During their contacts, the Armenian military personnel allegedly were offered money in exchange for classified information on deployment locations of various military bases, units, command staff, defense lines, engineering structures and equipment. All personnel targeted by the intelligence agencies had the relevant security clearance to obtain the information.

The suspects allegedly gave consented to cooperate and received compensation for gathering and relaying the information.

The investigation revealed the identities of the suspects and the volume and content of the classified information that they had transferred to the foreign intelligence agencies.

The military’s counterintelligence unit arrested 19 people on suspicion of treason, with some of them confessing during interrogation.

The maximum punishment for state treason is a life sentence. However, according to the law, individuals who have committed state treason or espionage can be exempt from criminal accountability if they voluntarily surrender to authorities and assist in preventing further harm.

Asbarez