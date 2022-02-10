30th Homenetmen Eastern US Navasartian Games to be held in Boston

The Homenetmen Eastern Region United States is excited to announce that the 30th Navasartian Games will take place on the fourth of July weekend (July 1-4) and will be hosted by the Homenetmen Boston chapter. After postponing the games in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Homenetmen Eastern Region is looking forward to bringing the Homenetmen community back together for these spirited games.

Athletes, families and guests will stay at the Westin Waltham Boston Hotel in Waltham, MA. Rooms can be booked for $129 per night.

The athletic events planned for the weekend include soccer, basketball, volleyball, chess, swimming and track and field. All athletic games will be held at Woburn High School. The games will kick off Friday and continue through Sunday.

The Navasartian Games will have an epic three-night entertainment package that promises to be very exciting! The full line-up of performers will be announced soon, and includes Suro and DJ Jilbér.

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

Armenian Weekly